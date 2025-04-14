Senior BSF officials visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad, assure locals safety

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Monday visited the violence-hit areas of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, assuring residents of all necessary assistance to restore peace and ensure their safety.

A BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited several disturbed pockets under Suti and Samserganj police station areas, as well as Dhulian — all in the Muslim-majority district that witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend.

According to a statement by the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, Gandhi reached Malda earlier in the day and conducted an intensive tour of the violence-hit areas, accompanied by Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat and other senior officers.

The team interacted with the victims and local residents, assuring them of the force's full support.

"We spoke to people and assured them of their safety and security. We interacted with the locals and our jawans posted there. The situation is slowly returning to normal," Gandhi told PTI after the visit.

He said that some residents raised concerns about their safety after sundown.

"Some locals complained about disturbances at night. We have assured them of all possible help and are working to eliminate any security gaps," he said.

Gandhi also held meetings with West Bengal DGP and other senior officials, where he reiterated the BSF's commitment to curbing violence and ensuring close coordination with the state police.

"A joint strategy has been chalked out to increase patrolling in the area. We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy," he added.

The BSF statement said the ADG expressed sympathy with the victims and assured them that their safety and needs would be prioritised in every possible way.

Gandhi also lauded the efforts of BSF jawans deployed in the affected areas, praising them for "living up to the trust of the people" and for their contribution in controlling the volatile situation.

He also inspected the Indo-Bangla international border areas in both Murshidabad and neighbouring Malda districts.

He reviewed the security arrangements and instructed the deployed personnel to maintain complete vigilance and alertness.

"In view of the current situation in Murshidabad district, Gandhi appeared very serious to ensure tight security of the international border and cautioned officials against any laxity," the BSF statement said.

While interacting with the media during the visit, Gandhi reiterated that the BSF is fully committed to the early restoration of peace and will extend complete cooperation to the administration and police.

"Through this visit, ADG Ravi Gandhi gave a clear message that the BSF will provide all possible help to the civil administration and police to restore peace soon. He asserted that the safety of citizens is of top priority and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," the statement added. PTI PNT MNB