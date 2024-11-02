Alka Tiwari assumes charge as new chief secretary of poll-bound Jharkhand

Ranchi: Senior IAS officer Alka Tiwari on Saturday assumed charge as the new chief secretary of poll-bound Jharkhand.

Advertisment

The Election Commission on Friday accepted the Jharkhand government's proposal to appoint Tiwari as the chief secretary ahead of the assembly polls in Jharkhand, scheduled in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

Tiwari, who is from the 1988 batch, is currently the senior-most IAS officer in the cadre.

"The proposal for the appointment has been approved by the Election Commission of India," a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha said on Friday.

Advertisment

She succeeds Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte as the chief secretary.

Tiwari's husband and 1986-batch IAS officer Dr DK Tiwari had earlier held the topmost bureaucratic post in the state.