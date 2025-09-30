Senior bureaucrat Avinash Kumar new Jharkhand chief secretary

Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar on Tuesday assumed charge as the chief secretary of Jharkhand.

Kumar replaced 1988-batch bureaucrat Alka Tiwari, who had assumed office on November 2, 2024.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the newly appointed chief secretary, stating that efficiency, foresight and administrative experience of Kumar will further strengthen the state administration, and accelerate the implementation of its development schemes.

Soren also gave a warm farewell to Tiwari, and said she demonstrated excellent administrative capabilities during her tenure, and also made significant contributions to the implementation of various schemes and policies of the state government.

"She gave a new direction to the state administration and strengthened administrative traditions. The chief minister wished her well for the future and expressed hope that she would continue to benefit society with her experience and guidance," a statement issued by the CMO said. PTI NAM RBT