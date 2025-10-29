Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Aggarwal repatriated to Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has been repatriated to his cadre state Maharashtra, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Aggarwal, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is tipped to be the next chief secretary of Maharashtra.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the repatriation of Aggarwal to his parent cadre on the request of government of Maharashtra, said the order dated October 28. PTI AKV RT RT