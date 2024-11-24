Senior central leadership to join Delhi Nyay Yatra from Monday: Anil Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Former Congress MLA and Communication Department Chairman Anil Bhardwaj has said senior central leadership of the party will also join the Delhi Nyay Yatra from Monday.

The Nyay Yatra being taken out on the streets of the city from November 8 under Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav's leadership has completed its journey in about 42 assembly constituencies, he said in a statement.

Bhardwaj said senior leaders of the party will also join the Delhi Nyay Yatra from Monday.

The Congress leader said they will mainly join the yatra at the beginning and walk with it, adding some will join the yatra in the evening before its conclusion and will meet people till the closing ceremony.

Bhardwaj claimed that the public has lost faith in the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and they want change.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee media coordinator Abhay Dubey said that the Central government should constitute a JPC and get an impartial investigation done on billionaire Gautam Adani's Rs 2,000 crore bribe and corruption case.

Adani has been charged by the US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over $250 million (about Ra 2,100 crore) bribe to the Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. PTI NIT AS AS