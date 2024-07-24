Senior citizen among 4 suffer from suffocation after fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Four people, including a senior citizen, suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in a 20-storey residential building in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at around 9 am in the building, E High Tower, on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari. It was confined to electric cables from 15th to 20th floor of the high-rise, an official said.

Two fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot on receiving a call and the blaze was doused within two hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Four people, including a 71-year-old man, suffered from suffocation after smoke engulfed the affected floors, and they were immediately rushed to SBS Hospital and KJ Care Hospital in the area, said the official.

The elderly man was discharged after treatment, while the other three were still under medical care and their condition was stated to be stable, he added. PTI KK RSY