Senior citizen among three injured as part of building staircase collapses in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Three persons, including a senior citizen, were injured after a portion of the staircase of a two-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported at 7.43 pm from the building located on Prabhu Gully, Chirabazar, near the Marine Lines station, a civic official said.

A civic official said that 70-year-old Damayanti Rathod, Parag Nazijka (40) and Paresh Sorate (30) suffered injuries. The three were rushed to the nearby government-run GT Hospital, where they are in a stable condition, the official said.

The person who informed the civic body about the partial collapse of the staircase said that some persons were stranded on the second floor.

After being alerted, teams from the fire brigade, police, 108 ambulance service and ward staff rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days. PTI KK NR