Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was assaulted allegedly by his two sons and daughter-in-law over a property dispute in Nagpur's Ajni area, a police official said on Thursday.

He was beaten up on Tuesday and was also forced out of the house, the Ajni police station official said.

A case was registered under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM