Senior citizen blocks his neighbour CM Siddaramaiah's car in protest against vehicles parked in front of his house

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Fed up with parked vehicles constantly blocking his house, a senior citizen briefly stopped his neighbour Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's car as it was going out demanding that his five-year-old problem be sorted out first.

Advertisment

The elderly man identified as Purushottam came shouting on the road against the long queue of cars in front of his house gate.

A video of the incident that happened on Thursday has gone viral. It is not known whether the Chief Minister responded favourably to the elderly man's plea.

Scolding everyone who had parked the vehicle, he lamented that for the past five years he has been facing this hassle but no one is paying any heed. "You don't have any place to park (vehicles)? You find only my gate to park?" the man asked.

Advertisment

As he was screaming at the police personnel and other officials on CM's security duty, Siddaramaiah's car came out of the gate.

While the police asked him to give way to the Chief Minister's car, the man was adamant that he will not leave the place.

He stood in front of Siddaramaiah's car and blocked it from proceeding further. Looking at the commotion, the Chief Minister rolled down the window and enquired with the man about what has made him flustered.

Advertisment

The agonised Purushottam narrated his woes that he has apparently not been able to open his house gate for the past five years because of officials parking their vehicles in front of his home.

"There is no traffic discipline here. There is blockade everywhere. I am not able to enter my home only. I am facing problem for the past five years. People are parking in an irregular manner," the man blurted out in a fit of rage.

The officials forcibly removed him from there allowing the Chief Minister's convoy to proceed. PTI GMS HDA