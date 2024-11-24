Senior citizen commits suicide by jumping into lake in Thane

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Mogarpada Lake in the Kasarwadavli locality of the city in the afternoon, the official said.

The disaster management cell was alerted about a man jumping into the lake around 4 pm. A rescue team and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

The body of the man, identified as Maruti Vasant Patil, was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR ARU