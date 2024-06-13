Senior citizen critical after assault during robbery bid; 4 minors detained

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) Four minors were detained for allegedly attacking a senior citizen and two others with an iron rod in an attempt to rob them on Thursday morning, a Pune police official said.

The incident took place in Aundh and the 77-year-old victim is undergoing treatment for severe head injuries, the Chaturshringi police station official said.

"A gang of six persons intercepted the septuagenarian during his morning walk at 5:20am and tried to rob him. When he resisted, they hit him on the head with an iron rod. The gang then assaulted two more people. Four minors have been detained and search is on for two others. An attempt to murder case has been registered," the official said. PTI SPK BNM