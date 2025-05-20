Senior citizen dies after being hit by speeding motorcycle in Mumbai; rider held

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) A 72-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the rider, Faizan Fejool Shaikh, for the accident in the Mahim area, an official said.

He said the victim, Abdul Rahim Ghulam Hussain Surti, was walking when a speeding motorcycle rammed into him, leaving him severely injured.

The septuagenarian was declared dead at a hospital, the official said.

He said locals apprehended the accused and handed him over to the Mahim police, and a case has been registered against him. PTI ZA ARU