Senior citizen dies of electrocution in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 29 (PTI) A 74-year-old woman died of electrocution in a village in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred when the victim Jayanti Mhatre stepped out of her house in Nala village to see an immersion procession of a Ganesha idol on Thursday evening, an official said.

The victim came in contact with an electric pole and fell unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.