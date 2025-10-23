Senior citizen duped by fraudsters promising monthly benefits, 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Three people were arrested from Agra for allegedly devising a fake scheme to defraud a senior citizen by promising him a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 and other benefits if he registered his NGO through their scheme, officials said on Thursday.

The took money under the pretext of helping the poor and elderly, they said.

"The accused promised the victim, 76-year-old social worker Mohammad Yunus Khan of Delhi, a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 and other benefits if he registered his NGO through their scheme.

"Believing the offer, Khan transferred Rs 16,600 as registration and processing fees. After the payment, the fraudsters stopped responding to his calls and messages," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Raja Banthia said.

Following Khan's online complaint through the NCRP portal, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated, Banthia said.

Analysing financial transaction and technical surveillance, the team identified the youth whose bank account was used for taking the defrauded money, leading to a targeted raid in Agra.

The first accused, 19-year-old Manish Biswas, the account holder, was apprehended on October 11.

As per investigation, Manish had been approached by two others -- Manthan Kumar (23), a trainee chef, and Prince (20), a labourer -- who had convinced him to open the account, the DCP said.

Upon receiving information, police arrested Manthan and Prince on the same day.

Investigators said Prince had arranged mule bank accounts and provided Manish’s account details to another person, Golu, who remains at large.

Efforts are underway to apprehend Golu and recover the defrauded amount.