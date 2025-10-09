Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.39 crore with promise of high returns on stock market investment

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A 72-year-old city resident has lost Rs 1.39 crore to a share trading scam operated through WhatsApp groups, police said on Thursday.

The crime took place between July 2025 and September 2025, said an official of Kasarwadavali police station.

As per the complainant, the fraudsters contacted him repeatedly and persuaded him to invest in shares with a promise of high returns.

"The victim was included in different WhatsApp groups, and the accused sent him so-called `investment' links, instructing him to make large payments," the official said.

When the complainant started asking the fraudsters why he was not getting promised profits, they stopped responding, leading him to realize that he had been cheated.

A First Information Report was registered at Kasarwadavali police station on Wednesday and the police were trying to trace the accused, the official said.