Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman who sustained injuries when she fell from her scooter after a stray dog came in the way in Ambazari area of Nagpur died on Monday, a police official said.

Amita Nimbalkar was riding pillion with her son Mohit (36) on Sunday when the incident took place near Sanjay Nagar, he said.

"She succumbed to her injuries on Monday. An accidental death case has been registered," the Ambazari police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM