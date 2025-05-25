Senior citizen found dead in well in Thane

Thane, May 25 (PTI) A 63-year-old man who went missing from his home was found dead in a well in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The body of Hemant Jagannath Shelar was found floating in a well at Kopri village in Thane East around 7 am, following which the authorities were alerted, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

He said Shelar, a resident of Dombivli, had come to visit his brother at Kopri on Saturday evening and had been missing since last night.

The official said the body was retrieved from the well and sent to the district hospital.

The Kopri police have registered a case of accidental death, and a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU