Palghar, May 20 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was found dead with injury marks on her body at her house in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The woman's body was found at the entrance of her house in Wave-Dongripada village in the morning, an official said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder was registered.

The woman's body bore injury marks to the jaw, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU