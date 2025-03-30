Senior citizen held for creating fake will to claim deceased husband's property

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) A 61-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly creating a fake will to stake claim to her husband's property, a police official said on Sunday.

She was held in an FIR registered nine months ago, the Powai police station official said.

"The woman and her husband were exploring divorce and had financial disputes. After he died in hospital, the woman produced a will with his thumb impression claiming he had left all properties etc to her. This, however, was contested by the man's business partner, who moved court," the official said.

Verification by the Document Examiner as part of the probe showed the will was made just three days before the man's death, at a time when his health had deteriorated and he was not completely in his senses, the official said.

"Moreover, the Document Examiner also raised questions on why the will had a thumb impression when the deceased was an educated person. He ruled the will was fake and was created to dispossess all other legal heirs of the man, including his old dependent mother," he said.

The woman was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery and other offences and was later released on bail. PTI ZA BNM