Senior citizen held for double murder in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A 65-year-old man wanted in a double murder case has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nand Kishore alias Thuria, a native of Rajasthan, is a history-sheeter whose criminal history spans over four decades. There is one more accused in the case; however, he remains large.

According to police, the incident occurred in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on April 21 when the victims, Kamal (40), Amzad (42) and Abid (26), were attacked by Thuria and the other assailant with a knife over a parking issue.

While Abid sustained a few injuries but survived the attack, Kamal and Amzad succumbed to theirs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh in a statement said.

Following the incident, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused.

During the investigation, police identified Thuria as one of the suspects. Teams were formed, and his movements were tracked to his native village in Rajasthan.

He was caught after a 14-day pursuit.

According to police, the accused has confessed to his role in the murders.

The DCP said Thuria, during interrogation, revealed that the victims allegedly abused him after a minor car contact, which enraged him, leading to his violent retaliation.

Kishore, who is a known offender, has cases of attempt to murder, theft and violations under the Arms Act — all registered at Subzi Mandi Police Station. PTI BM AMJ AMJ