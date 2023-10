Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A 65-year-old man jumped into the Mumbra Creek in Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the incident took place at 1pm and the person was identified as Ibrahim Sheikh.

The man was of unsound mind, his son said.

A search operation to locate his body had to be suspended due to high tide, civic officials said. PTI COR BNM BNM