Senior citizen killed after autorickshaw overturns

Beed, Dec 12 (PTI) A sixty-year-old man was killed after an autorickshaw overturned in Parli Vaijnath town in Beed district of Maharashtra on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at 2.30 pm near Neela cross road on Parli Vaijnath-Gangakhed Road, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Baban Raut, who ran a barber shop in Parli Vaijnath.

"He and his relatives were returning from Gangakhed after attending a wedding when the autorickshaw they were travelling overturned. There were a total of 10 passengers inside the vehicle. Soon after the accident, the driver fled from the spot," a police official said.

Raut, who was sitting next to the driver, and received a severe blow from the vehicle's handle, causing him to lose consciousness and die on the spot. Other passengers sustained minor injuries, he said.

Raut's body was taken to the Parli Vaijnath sub-district hospital.

His son, Srinivas Raut, is the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate for the Parli Municipal Council. PTI COR NP