Senior citizen kills wife over suspicion of affair

Nagpur, May 8 (PTI) A senior citizen allegedly axed his wife to death on suspicion of infidelity in Koradi area here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

Girdhari Murtiram Bharadwaj (65), whose family runs a grocery shop, was arrested for murder under IPC section 302, said an official of Koradi police station.

Bharadwaj and his wife Indirabai (55) fought frequently as he suspected her character, the official said.

Around 7.30 am, Giridhari in a fit of rage abused his wife and their 32-year-old son, who was in the grocery store next door with a friend, demanding they leave the house.

Advertisment

The mother-son duo ignored him. Suddenly Giridhari grabbed an axe and allegedly attacked Indirabai, fatally injuring her.

When the son rushed to his mother's help, the accused assaulted him too, the official said.

The son's friend attempted to intervene, but Giridhari turned on him. Eventually, his other children managed to disarm him, the police official added.

Indirabai succumbed to her injuries at Alexis Hospital.

Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK