Senior citizen loses Rs 3.78 lakh to sextortion; accused held from Rajasthan

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was nabbed from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting Rs 3.78 lakh from a Mumbai-based senior citizen after threatening him to circulate his morphed obscene video on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, a resident of sought Mumbai, received a friend request on Facebook from a 'woman' in February.

He accepted the request and the duo started chatting, a police official said.

After the man shared his mobile number, his Facebook friend made a video call on Whatsapp. The caller prepared a morphed obscene video of the senior citizen and sent it on his mobile phone, as per the FIR.

The senior citizen was threatened that his video would be circulated on social media following which he paid Rs 3.78 lakh. He later approached D B Marg police station in south Mumbai after the demand for money increased.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Police tracked the mobile number used in the crime to Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

A team of Mumbai Police nabbed the accused on September 16 from his native Bamni village with the help of local police, the official said.

A local court granted his transit remand to Mumbai Police. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI DC NSK