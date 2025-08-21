Senior Citizens Day: Over 16.5 lakh enrolments under UP Police's 'Savera Yojana'

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) More than 16.5 lakh senior citizens across Uttar Pradesh have registered under the "Savera Yojana" being run by UP-112, a police initiative aimed at providing safety, support and regular assistance to the elderly, officials said on Thursday.

The programme enables senior citizens to register themselves either by visiting their nearest police station or by calling 112. Once enrolled, they receive faster police response, regular visits from beat constables and patrol response vehicles, and assistance in emergencies.

"The Savera Yojana has brought security and trust into the lives of our senior citizens," said Rajeev Krishna, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. "Today, more than 16 lakh senior citizens are benefiting from this service, a reflection of our sensitivity and responsibility towards society." On World Senior Citizens Day, police personnel across districts visited registered senior citizens at their homes, enquired about their health, extended greetings and encouraged them to use the emergency helpline in times of distress.

In many cases, UP-112 teams have rescued senior citizens in medical emergencies, reunited those who had lost their way, and extended support to abandoned or distressed elderly persons.

A police official said, "The outreach not only builds confidence among the elderly but also strengthens their connection with society." World Senior Citizens Day is observed every year on August 21 to recognise the contributions of elderly people in families and communities and to raise awareness about the issues affecting them, including health, safety and social inclusion.

The day also serves as a reminder for governments and societies to ensure dignity and care for the ageing population.