Senior citizens Marathi literary meet held in Latur

Latur, Feb 5 (PTI) The one-day senior citizens Marathi literary meet was held here on Wednesday.

Writer and academician Dr Nagorao Kumbhar presided over the meet which was inaugurated by Dr Shripal Sabnis, former president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (all-India Marathi literary meet).

The meet was organized by the Maharashtra State Literary and Culture Board and the Senior Citizens Association, Latur. "The elders are not a burden on their families, they are the wealth of society and the nation. Whether in politics or social service, senior citizens hold an honored position. They are the bearers of wisdom and custodians of knowledge, passing it down to future generations," Sabanis said on this occasion.

Dr Kumbhar said the literary meet embodies the vision of social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

"Reflecting on literature in the twilight years of life is profoundly meaningful. Literature plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance of human life. It must mirror the struggles of the marginalized and guide society towards a better future," he said.

A `granth dindee' or book procession was taken out through the city before the inauguration ceremony. PTI COR KRK