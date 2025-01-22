Senior citizen’s Marathi literary meet to be held in Latur on Feb 5

Latur, Jan 22 (PTI) A Marathi literary meet for senior citizens will be held on February 5 in Maharashtra’s Latur, the event organisers said on Wednesday.

The daylong programme, being organised by the Maharashtra State Literary and Cultural Board and Latur Senior Citizens Association, will be inaugurated by former president of the All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Dr Shripal Sabnis, they said.

The literary meet will have a panel discussion on the “contribution of seniors to society’s growth’. Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Eknath Awad will chair a storytelling session, they added. PTI COR NR