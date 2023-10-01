Senior citizens valuable assets of society, take care of them: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) Senior citizens are valuable assets of society, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Sunday, calling upon people to take care of them.

In a video message on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons, Patnaik said they have experience and solutions to different problems.

"So, we have to learn more from them," he said.

He highlighted the various welfare schemes his government launched for older persons, including the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

Facilities such as old age homes, geriatric wards and physiotherapy centres have been set up in different hospitals for senior citizens, he added. PTI BBM BBM SOM