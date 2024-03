Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) The daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, party functionaries said.

Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar met Maharashtra met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence 'Sagar ' in south Mumbai on Friday.

Shivraj Patil was Union home minister between 2004 and 2008 in the UPA government.