Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das Tuesday lost the Odisha Assembly elections but his son Sagar Charan Das won the polls.

Bhakta Das the Congress candidate for the Narla Assembly seat lost to Biju Janata Dal's Manoram Mohanty by 5,205 votes.

Sagar Charan Das won the Bhawanipatna Assembly seat for the Congress by defeating his nearest rival Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP by 13,741 votes. PTI AAM RG