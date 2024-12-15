Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan cremated with full state honours

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who died following illness, was cremated here on Sunday with full government honours, marked by a 21-gun salute by the police.

Leaders led by Chief Minister M K Stalin and people, paid homage to the departed leader here and later, the body was cremated at the Mugalivakkam electric crematorium. The Congress party held a condolence meeting here.

The state government on Sunday announced full state honours as a mark of respect, considering his long standing public service in various capacities.

A former union minister, ex-chief of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and an MLA representing Erode East Assembly constituency, he was the grandnephew of 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy.

EVKS Elangovan passed away here on December 14. PTI VGN KH