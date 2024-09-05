Senior Congress leader hopes for Khan's continued tenure as Kerala Guv

Kottayam (Kerala), Sep 5 (PTI) As Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan completed five years in office, a senior Congress leader in the state has expressed hope for his continuation in the post for another term, stating that Khan's presence had been noticeable throughout his tenure.

Senior Congress MLA and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan expressed his wish for Khan's continuation in office while both were participating in a programme organised as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations at the famous Suryakaladi Mana (a traditional house of Namboodiri Brahmins, which is also the abode of Sree Maha Ganapathy) here on Wednesday evening.

"I am praying that the Governor continues here in Kerala for the next five years as well. No one who has come to this Mana and left from its prayerful atmosphere has ever faced any distress. I know very well that they have only progressed towards betterment.

"I firmly believe that the Governor, who is completing five years, will be able to continue as the head of the state again," Radhakrishnan said.

Khan, who was the chief guest at the event, responded with a smile.

As the remark became news, Radhakrishnan on Thursday reiterated his stance to the media when asked for his response.

"The five years he has spent in office, his presence has been well noticed. Some see it as right, while others see it as wrong," the Kottayam MLA said.

He said the decision to extend his term is up to the Central government and the President.

"There are people in Kerala who wish for his extension. I believe that Arif Mohammed Khan has goodness in his heart. That goodness should be utilised in a positive way for the benefit of society. In that regard, there is no disagreement about him deserving an extension," Radhakrishnan said.

Khan, who completed five years in office on Thursday, had an eventful stint as Governor. He was frequently at odds with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government on various issues, including the functioning of the state's universities, of which he is the chancellor. PTI TGB COR TGB SS