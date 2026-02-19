Senior Congress leader Joseph seeks withdrawal of proposed Nativity Card Bill

Kottayam, Feb 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader K C Joseph on Thursday demanded that the state government withdraw the proposed Nativity Card Bill, alleging that it could have serious long-term consequences.

In a statement, Joseph said the Cabinet had decided to give legal backing to the Bill without adequate deliberation or consideration of its future implications.

The state government decided to issue the photo-embedded card on the lines of the existing nativity certificate, which certifies that a person hails from Kerala.

Joseph said the Pinarayi government should understand that Kerala is not an independent nation, but a state within the Indian Union, and described the move as reminiscent of the "Independent Travancore" argument once raised by CP Ramaswamy Aiyar.

Referring to media reports, Joseph said the government plans to introduce the Bill in the Assembly on February 24 and pass it the very next day after examination by a subject committee, without allowing sufficient discussion.

He asked the government to clarify what specific benefits the Nativity Card would provide to the people of Kerala.

He pointed out that citizens already possess Aadhaar cards, electoral identity cards, and other recognised documents such as PAN cards, passports and driving licences.

Joseph said he fails to understand what additional advantage the Nativity Card would offer beyond these existing identity documents.

He also alleged that at a time when the BJP government at the Centre is tightening citizenship documentation, Kerala’s Nativity Card could indirectly support such arguments.

He expressed concern over the future of Kerala people living outside the state in such a scenario.

The proposed move would not benefit them and could instead adversely affect their interests, he added.

Joseph represented the Irikkur constituency in Kerala assembly eight times between 1982 and 2011 and served as a minister in the UDF government from 2011 to 2016. PTI TBA TBA KH