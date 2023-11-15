Senior Congress leaders meet in Jaipur ahead of Rajasthan elections

Jaipur: Several Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, met at the party's poll war room here on Tuesday night.

The meeting comes ahead of the November 25 elections to the 200-members Rajasthan assembly.

Former Union minister Jitendra Singh, Congress' in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and leader Mohan Prakash also attended the meet.

Gehlot posted a photo on social media with the caption, "Ek Saath. Jeet Rahe Hain Fir Se (Together. Winning once again)." All the leaders were seen in the photo.

Venugopal arrived in Jaipur last evening along with former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.