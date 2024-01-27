Senior Congress leaders to review preparations for Nyay Yatra, LS polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra will tour the state to review preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

The duo along with senior leaders of the party will also address a series of public meetings across the state beginning February 1, party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

The tour will begin from Sriganganagar on January 31 and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully will also be a part of it, Chaturvedi said.

The senior leaders will address party workers in Sriganganagar Lok Sabha constituency on February 1, Bikaner on February 2, Barmer on February 3, Nagaur on February 4, Churu on February 5, Sikar and Jhunjhunu on February 6 and Jaipur on February 7, he said.

Advertisment

Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May.

According to the spokesperson, Dotasra has formed groups of Congress' state election committee members who will visit all Lok Sabha constituencies till February 5.

The groups will take feedback from prominent Congress leaders in each constituency and submit their reports to the party's election committee.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began on January 14 from Manipur, will travel through 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states, including Rajasthan. Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. PTI AG RHL