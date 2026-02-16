Senior Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joins Raijor Dal

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Three-time Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Monday joined another opposition party, Raijor Dal, just months ahead of the state assembly elections.

The development comes hours after state Congress' former president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party, which was claimed to have been withdrawn by AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh.

Mandal, who represents Goalpara West constituency, joined the Raijor Dal in presence of its chief Akhil Gogoi.

"I am happy to join the growing Raijor Dal under Gogoi. I am looking forward to strengthen his hands as a simple worker," Mandal said at the joining function.

An Assam Congress spokesperson told PTI that Mandal has not submitted any resignation letter to the party yet.

The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year. PTI TR NN