Senior Congress MLA and former GPCC chief Arjun Modhwadia resigns from Assembly

Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA and former state party unit president Arjun Modhwadia on Monday resigned from the Assembly membership, the Speaker's office said.

The MLA from Porbandar tendered his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar.

The Speaker's office confirmed that Chaudhary has accepted Modhwadia's resignation.

With his resignation, the opposition party's strength has reduced to 14 in the 182-member Assembly.

Modhwadia, one of the senior-most and influential opposition leaders of Gujarat, had defeated BJP heavyweight Babu Bokhiria in the Porbandar Assembly constituency in the 2022 elections.

Resignation of the senior leader comes days before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is to enter Gujarat on March 7. PTI PJT PD RSY