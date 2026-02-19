Senior Congress MLA K Babu steps down from electoral politics

Kochi, Feb 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Tripunithura MLA K Babu on Thursday announced that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections, stepping down from electoral politics.

Addressing a press meet here, Babu said he was withdrawing from contesting elections for personal reasons.

He said the party leadership had requested him to contest again, but he informed them of his decision not to enter the fray.

“I have told the party leadership that I would not contest the election,” he said.

Babu said he had contested seven Assembly elections since 1991 and won six of them.

“People of Tripunithura and the Congress party played a key role in making me what I am today. In 1991, Tripunithura was a stronghold of the CPI(M) when the party selected me to contest from there,” he said.

He recalled beginning his legislative career from Tripunithura in 1991 and later facing defeat in the 2016 Assembly election.

“However, with determination to recapture the seat, we worked hard and reclaimed it in the 2021 Assembly election,” he said.

Babu also said that during the 2011-16 UDF government, he served as Ports Minister and that key steps were initiated for the Vizhinjam International Seaport project during his tenure.

He also said he had taken the initiative regarding the Kannur airport project and the development of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

“I wanted to make this announcement for the past several days, but was waiting for clarity within the party. I thank everyone, including the people of Tripunithura, who have faith in democracy and who have trusted me,” he said.

Answering reporters' questions, Babu said he has not suggested any names for the party to field from Tripunithura in the upcoming Assembly election.