Senior cop held for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe; had received Rs 14 lakh in past

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau probing the allegations of bribery against a senior police inspector from Navi Mumbai has stumbled upon his involvement in accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe in the past, an official said on Wednesday.

In a fresh case, the accused, identified as Satish Jadhav, was nabbed near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh for not arresting a man in a cheating case, the official said.

Jadhav, 55, had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for not arresting his father.

As per the complaint lodged with the ACB, Jadhav, the senior PI at NRI police station, had earlier allegedly accepted Rs 14 lakh from the same complainant to help his father, arrested in connection with the collapse of a building and lodged in Taloja jail, to get bail, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), ACB, Mumbai, Anil Gerdikar.

In the latest incident, Jadhav allegedly sought Rs 4 lakh from the same complainant after a case of cheating was registered against his father at the NRI police station.

"The ACB laid a trap and held the senior PI while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3.50 lakh near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway," the ACB officer added. PTI COR NSK