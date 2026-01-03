Senior corporate executive donates Rs 3 crore to various TTD trusts

Tirupati, Jan 3 (PTI) A senior corporate executive from a leading Indian conglomerate donated Rs 3 crore to the TTD on Saturday.

PMS Prasad handed over a demand draft of his Rs 3 crore donation to the temple body's executive officer, Anil Kumar Singhal, at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Administrative Building.

"Prasad has donated Rs 3 crore to various trusts of TTD," said an official press release from the temple body.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu temple in the world. PTI STH SA