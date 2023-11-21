Senior CPI leader and former Kerala MLA R Ramachandran passes away

Kochi: Senior CPI leader and former MLA R Ramachandran died at a private hospital here on Tuesday following a brief illness, party sources said.

He was 75. He is survived by wife and a daughter.

Having suffered from liver-related ailments for some time, his condition worsened on Monday, leading to his demise, they said.

A prominent leader of the CPI, the second largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF, in the southern Kollam district, Ramachandran represented Karunagapally constituency in the state assembly during the period 2016-2021.

Though he unsuccessfully contested in the last assembly election, he had been active in the party's organisational work.

Ramachandran was also serving as a member of the CPI state council.

He also served as the chairman of the state-run SIDCO and as a vice president in the district panchayat in the earlier years.

Senior CPI(M) leader and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal condoled Ramachandran's demise.