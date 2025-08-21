Senior CPI leader, MLA Vazhoor Soman dies of cardiac arrest at 72

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (PTI) Senior CPI leader and MLA Vazhoor Soman died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, party sources said.

He was 72 and represented Peerumade in Idukki district in the state Assembly.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said Soman collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest while climbing down the steps of a building at PTP Nagar, shortly after attending a revenue assembly meeting related to Idukki district in the afternoon.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately but could not be saved, the minister said.

According to party sources, his body will be taken to the CPI state headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects before being transported to his constituency.