Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Venugopal 'quits', police await his next move

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior CPI (Maoist) leader and its politburo member Mallojula Venugopal alias Sonu, who recently called for “temporarily renouncing armed struggle”, is understood to have resigned from the party.

According to Telangana Police Intelligence sources, Venugopal, a native of Telangana, has received support from the North sub-Zonal and West sub-Zonal Bureau of CPI (Maoist), which have expressed willingess to follow his call and join the mainstream.

"Today again a statement has come from the Mad sub-division of Maoists, stating that they will surrender and seek (security personnel) not to resort to firing till October 15." In his purported statement circulated among party leaders and press recently, Venugopal announced resignation, the sources said.

"A section of people in the CPI (Maoist) do not want armed struggle. He (Venugopal) was never on the military side and always an ideologue. After he (Venugopal) got certain section of people supporting him he has come out with the statement,” they said.

The facts concerning Venugopal's departure from the CPI (Maoist) will become clear only if he comes forward and publicly confirms it.

Thippiri Tirupathi, alias Devji, also from Telangana, who is believed to have assumed charge as the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary recently following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, and other leaders appear to be in favour of continuing the armed struggle, they added.

The “division” in outlook between the two sections within the Maoists is “very clear” in view of the statements coming out, the sources said.

Authorities are verifying the authenticity of the letter.

"It appears true in the wake of statements which have already been made by Venugopal. But, we have to wait and see what path he is going to take," they said.

According to police, Venugopal issued an oral and also written statement on August 15 claiming they were ready for a ceasefire.

He issued another statement reportedly in September stating that it (laying down arms) was discussed in the central committee and politburo and decided accordingly even before Basavaraju was killed (by security forces in Chhattisgarh on May 21).

The sources pointed out that Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on October 1 urged the members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) to surrender.

The DGP had said the police will be sympathetic towards them and that there will be no harassment from their side.

"If they want to come out of the Maoist organisation, we welcome," the sources further said.