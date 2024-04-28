Senior CPI(M) leader Jayarajan alleges conspiracy amid controversy over his meeting with Javadekar

Kannur (Kerala), Apr 28 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan on Sunday alleged that there is a "conspiracy" behind the allegations emerging during the Lok Sabha polls about his meeting with senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

With the issue sparking a major controversy within the CPI(M) and the party-led LDF, Jayarajan tried to play it down, saying he will correct any mistakes on his part and move forward.

Facing criticism within his party and the alliance for revealing his meeting with Javadekar to the media on Lok Sabha poll day, Jayarajan claimed that he had done so to avoid more trouble.

He said no one would believe that he would join the BJP. "My politics will not change overnight," the Left veteran told reporters here.

He also alleged that what is going on against him is a "conspiracy by the BJP", and the media has also joined in "without knowing the facts." Jayarajan lamented that for talking to former union minister Javadekar for only three to four minutes, news was published suggesting that he was going to join the BJP.

"Is this media ethics? On what evidence did the media base this news? Moreover, the news, which emerged on the eve of the Lok Sabha election, was part of a planned move," he alleged.

Jayarajan expressed his dismay over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's name being dragged into the controversy.

He also alleged that KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran had a role in the entire episode.

Jayarajan said that he welcomed the advice given by the chief minister with open arms.

When the allegations arose on Kerala's Lok Sabha poll day, April 26, Vijayan had cautioned his party colleague to be vigilant in his associations.

"If Lord Shiva joins a sinner, Shiva will also become a sinner," Vijayan had said, using a vernacular saying indirectly to caution Jayarajan.

In response to the controversy, leaders of the CPI, a major partner of the CPI(M)-led LDF, cautioned against Communist leaders' associations with parties promoting capitalist agendas.

The CPI(M) state secretariat is likely to meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday amidst the ongoing controversy over the issue.

The opposition Congress has demanded that the CPI(M) leadership explain why Jayarajan met Javadekar.

Dismissing the allegations, the Left party has claimed it was a ploy by the Congress party to conceal its embarrassment over its party leaders joining the BJP en masse.

It all began after senior BJP leader Shoba Surendran alleged that a middleman attempted to assist Jayarajan, "who expressed interest in joining the BJP." On the day of the election, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan attacked the LDF convenor, claiming there was a secret understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M). PTI TGB CORR TGB ANE