Senior CR officials inspect remodelling work of railway yard in Kalyan

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) Senior officials of the Central Railway reviewed the remodelling work of the railway yard in Kalyan and inspected surrounding areas of Kalyan station in Maharastra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The Central Railway's general manager Naresh Lalwani and divisional railway manager (Mumbai division) Rajnish Kumar Goyal on Thursday inspected the remodelling work at the railway yard, the AC electric loco shed, and the Kalyan railway station, he said.

They inspected the work in the yard for the segregation of long-distance and suburban trains for the southeast and northeast directions and the unification of the goods yard, the official said.

The remodelling project includes the construction of four new coaching platforms in the goods yard for the segregation of mail/express and suburban local train traffic, he said. PTI COR ARU