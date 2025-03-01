Senior Delhi Police officers discuss security measures for city after review by Shah

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Crackdown on illegal immigrants, ensuring women's safety and preventing street crimes were among the issues in focus at a meeting of senior officers of Delhi Police held on Saturday to chalk out elaborate security measures for the national capital, a day after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the law and order situation.

According to police sources, Senior Commissioner Police Law and Order Zone-I Ravindra Singh Yadav and Zone-II Madhup Tiwari briefed Joint CPs and DCPs regarding the measures to be taken.

The discussions were on several issues including a crackdown on illegal immigrants, preventing street crimes, ensuring women's security and steps against gangsters. It also included the plans to crackdown on drugs, they said.

The senior officers also emphasised the need for better and effective communication between senior citizens and police stations.

Traffic issues were also discussed in the meeting, with an emphasis on preparing a plan to decongest different areas of Delhi, the sources added.

Shah's meeting came just over a week after the BJP came to power in Delhi, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP has promised to improve the living conditions in Delhi under its "double-engine" government.