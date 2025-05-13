Senior designation: SC removes point-based assessment of lawyers

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines for grant of senior designation to advocates as it did away with the existing point-based assessment by the top court and high courts.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ujjal Bhuyan and S V N Bhatti said its experience in the last seven-and-a-half years showed it might not be rationally or objectively possible to assess caliber standing at the bar and the legal experience of advocates applying for senior designations on the basis of points.

The top court asked the high courts to amend their existing rules in line with the new set of directions within four months.

"The decision to confer designation shall be of the full court of the high courts or this court. The applications of all candidates found to be eligible by the permanent secretariat along with relevant documents submitted by the applicants shall be placed before the full house," the verdict said.

It added, "An endeavour can always be made to arrive at consensus. However, if a consensus on designation of advocates is not arrived at, the decision-making must be by a democratic method of voting. Whether in a given case there should be a secret ballot, is a decision which can be best left to the high courts to take a call considering facts and circumstances of the given case." The apex court, however, said the minimum qualification of 10 years of law practice fixed needed no reconsideration.

The top court further allowed the practice of advocates filing their applications for the grant of designation to continue as it indicated consent on their part.

"Additionally, the full court may consider and confer designation dehors an application in a deserving case. In the scheme of Section 16(2), there is no scope for individual judges of this court or high courts to recommend candidate for designation," the top court said.

The bench said a minimum of one exercise of designation should be undertaken every calendar year.

"The processes already initiated on the basis of decisions of this court in the case of Indira Jaising-1 and Indira Jaising-2 shall continue to be governed by the said decisions," it added.

The court, however, said the new process will not be initiated and new applications won't be considered unless a proper regime of rules was framed by high courts.

"It is obvious that even this court will have to undertake the exercise of amending the rules/guidelines in the light of this decision. Every endeavour shall be made to improve the regime/system of designation by periodically reviewing the same by this court and the respective high courts," the bench said.

Section 16 of the Advocates Act deals with senior designation of lawyers.

The top court had previously observed that a "serious introspection" was required when it came to designating lawyers as senior advocates and said it was doubtful whether by interviewing a candidate for a few minutes, his personality or suitability could really be tested.

An erstwhile bench of three former judges, namely, Justices Ranjan Gogoi, R F Nariman and Navin Sinha, delivered its verdict on senior advocate Indira Jaising's plea on October 12, 2017 and issued a slew of guidelines including setting up of a permanent committee led by the Chief Justice of India to accord senior designations to lawyers.

The 2017 judgement said aside from the CJI, the committee would include the senior-most apex court judge or a high court judge, as the case may be in the committee.

The three-judge bench also proposed setting up of a permanent secretariat to collate all information of a prospective candidate to confer senior designation status by the permanent committee.

However, certain directions such as holding of an interview for grant of senior designation and grant of 25 marks for the interview were hotly debated.

Concerns were also raised on the weightage given to interviews in the selection process, with fears of potential manipulation and lack of equal opportunity.

In 2017, the top court formulated guidelines for itself and high courts governing the exercise of designating lawyers as seniors and said all matters relating to the designation of senior advocates in the apex court and high courts should be dealt with by a "Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates".