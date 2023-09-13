Senior diplomat Santosh Jha is High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Senior diplomat Santosh Jha was on Wednesday appointed as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.

A 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Jha will succeed Gopal Baglay who has been appointed as the High Commissioner to Australia.

Currently, Jha is the Ambassador of India to Belgium.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," an external affairs ministry statement said.

Jha has served as India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington.

He has served in missions in Moscow, Vladivostok, New York and Colombo, and also at the Ministry of External Affairs. PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB