Senior diplomat Sripriya Ranganathan appointed Secretary (CPV and OIA) in MEA

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Senior diplomat Sripriya Ranganathan was on Wednesday appointed as Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Ranganathan is a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. She has held important positions abroad -- including India's Ambassador to Korea and Deputy Chief of Mission, Washington, USA -- and at the ministry's headquarters here.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Ranganathan's appointment as Secretary (CPV & OIA), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

She has been appointed in place of Arun Kumar Chatterjee, who superannuated on December 31, 2025.