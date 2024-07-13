Senior diplomat Tanmaya Lal appointed Secretary (West) in MEA

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Seasoned diplomat Tanmaya Lal was on Saturday appointed as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), according to an official order.

Lal, a 1991 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently India's envoy to Sweden.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tanmaya Lal (IFS:91), Ambassador, Embassy of India, Stockholm as Secretary (West) vice Shri Pavan Kapoor (IFS:90)," said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

In another order, Arun Kumar Chatterjee has been named as Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the foreign ministry.

Chatterjee, a 1992 batch IFS officer, is currently India's Ambassador to Kyrgyztan.

He will succeed Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi, the order said. PTI AKV AS AS